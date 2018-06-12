'High-risk takedown' halts handgun-wielding teen at Chicken Daze fest

RCMP stopped a 16-year-old walking around a small-town festival with an air pistol last weekend in what police described as a "high-risk takedown."

Officers patrolling the Chicken Daze festival in Oakbank were told about the youth around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found the boy, from the municipality of Springfield, and he was arrested.

During a search for the youth, officers found a replica handgun concealed in his clothing and determined the firearm is an Airsoft pistol.

He has been detained in jail on charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and several counts of failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

The youth had previously been reported missing from Winnipeg.

