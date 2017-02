A man wanted by Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service was found and arrested by Regina police Friday.

There was a Canada-wide issued for Kelly Schoffer, 46, for failing to comply with conditions of his long-term supervision order, RCMP said.

Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg police thanked the public along with Moosomin and Indian Head RCMP and the Regina Police Service for helping locate Schoffer.