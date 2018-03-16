A man is in critical condition after being hit by a large delivery truck on Higgins Avenue Friday.

Police were called to the crash on Higgins Avenue between Waterfront Drive and Argyle Street around 5:40 p.m. and investigators remained at the scene as of 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The investigation has closed the roadway between Argyle Street and Waterfront Drive.

Behind the police tape is a lone Ryder delivery truck. No other vehicles appeared to be near the scene of the crash.

Police say the man remains in hospital.