A man shot in Winnipeg's East Elmwood neighbourhood is recovering in hospital.

The 32-year-old man's condition has been upgraded from unstable to stable, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of Herbert Avenue, where the man was found outside with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital while police blocked that area of Herbert for the next eight hours as part of the investigation.

At the time, police wouldn't say what caused the man's injuries, only that they were from a weapon and may have been the result of a confrontation.

On Tuesday, they confirmed it was a shooting.

So far no arrests have been made.