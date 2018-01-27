Meal kit delivery service HelloFresh has recalled several products containing sesame seeds over concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

The HelloFresh brand name sesame seeds were contained in the Toasted Brown Rice Bowl meal kit delivered on Jan. 9 and 10, 2018, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says on its website.

The kits were sold to customers in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia via the internet.

Food contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled, so customers should throw out any potentially contaminated food.

Young children, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people are the most at risk. Short-term symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting, and headache. It can lead to severe arthritis in long-term cases.

There haven't been any reported illnesses connected to the recalled food.