Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas in northern Manitoba Sunday afternoon.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park, Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Snow Lake have been issued a snowfall warning, with total amounts expected between 15 to 25 cm.

People in those areas are advised to stay updated via warning updates, radio, and social media, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall is expected to slow late Sunday evening.