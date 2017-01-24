Heather Grant-Jury, who once worked as a top aide to former premier Greg Selinger, has been charged with fraud.

Grant-Jury was formally charged with fraud over $5,000 on Monday. The offence dates range from May 2011 to Dec. 2015, according to court documents.

Grant-Jury was Selinger's principal secretary for a period of time at the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015.

Heather Grant-Jury was NDP Premier Greg Selinger's principal secretary. (CBC News )

To take the job, she took a leave of absence as director of the training centre for the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832.

When she returned to the job, the union discovered irregularities in expense claims at the training centre and she was suspended in December 2015. A forensic audit was completed and the results were turned over to police.

The union informed then-premier Selinger. His chief of staff demanded Grant-Jury's resignation from the NDP's re-election planning committee and from her seat on the board of Manitoba Public Insurance.

Grant-Jury's next court appearance is Feb. 13.