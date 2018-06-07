Winnipeg stroke survivor glad report highlights heightened risk for women

With new numbers from the Health and Stroke Foundation showing 70 per cent of women in Canada don't know any of the risk factors for stroke, Heather Purvis has one simple warning:

Listen to your body.

The now 53-year-old Winnipegger was 33 when she suffered a stroke.

"Being as young as I was at that time, I wasn't expecting to be experiencing a stroke," said Purvis, who knows firsthand how easy it can be to ignore the symptoms.

Despite working as a nurse in heart testing at St. Boniface Hospital at the time, Purvis didn't know she was having a stroke — and didn't seek medical help — for a month.

"I was in complete denial of the fact that this could actually be a stroke."

The 2018 Stroke Report, released Tuesday, found one-third more women die of stroke than men in Canada, and more than half of people in Canada living with the effects of stroke are women.

It also found fewer than 36 per cent of women in Canada can't name the three signs of stroke.

'I thought this is all going to go away'

Purvis's stroke started after she nodded off with her neck rested on her chest during a long car trip home from the U.S.

When she woke up, her neck was sore and she couldn't seem to shake the pain.

She now knows the stroke was caused by a malformation in the arteries in the back of her neck — something she was born with — but didn't know.

Heather Purvis,53, suffered a stroke at the age of 33 and lived with the symptoms for a month before going to the hospital. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The pressure of her neck falling toward her chest had caused that damaged artery to crack, starting the stroke.

But Purvis thought she must have simply pulled a muscle.

She took painkillers, tried physio and acupuncture, and carried on working, going to school and raising her toddler.

Then one morning she woke up with what she describes as a "very icy, frontal headache," something she'd never experienced before.

"I got up, went to the bathroom and thought 'oh, I know I'll just lay down on the couch for a few minutes,'" said Purvis.

"I thought this is all going to go away."

A long recovery

But the symptoms got worse and Purvis called 911.

She was in intensive care for five days, spent six weeks in rehab, and couldn't work for the next two years.

"I couldn't sit up, I couldn't stand, and I couldn't walk," she said. "I had to relearn all of those things."

Purvis, who has since earned a master's degree and works full-time for CancerCare Manitoba, says she still suffers "residual effects" of the stroke, including fatigue and a bit of droop in her right eye.

But overall she says people wouldn't know she has had a stroke.

Purvis's recovery is fortunate, according to the study, which found twice as many women as men end up in long-term care facilities after a stroke, they're 60 per cent less likely to regain their independence, and are less likely than men to return home after a stroke.

If you're experiencing things that are unusual for you, don't leave them, don't not attend to them. - Heather Purvis

Purvis says she ignored the symptoms originally because she was just so busy at the time, and they felt "benign."

She hopes the Heart and Stroke Foundation study will help raise awareness about the importance of diet, exercise and recognizing and acknowledging changes to health for others.

"Not only just women — everybody — but women in particular, because they have so many competing responsibilities today," she said.

"If you're experiencing things that are unusual for you, don't leave them, don't not attend to them."

Expanding research

Charlotte Comrie with Heart and Stroke Foundation of P.E.I. told CBC News earlier this week the report and its findings are a result of a change in how stroke research is now being done.

In the past, she said, roughly 66 per cent of all research subjects were men and it was believed the research would render the same results for women.

Charlotte Comrie of P.E.I.'s Heart and Stroke Foundation calls thrombectomies 'the major discovery in the last 25 or 30 years' for stroke patients. They involve removing a blood clot from inside an artery or vein. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's only in the recent past that we've learned that that's not the case," Comrie said.

"And so there's been a dearth of research on women and we need to change that, without of course lessening the very positive impacts of research on men."

That's hopeful news for Purvis.

"It's 2018 and why is it that we haven't got established parameters and identified that women are at higher risk," she asked.

"It's that women are too busy looking after themselves and everyone else around them to be able to pay that attention to themselves that they need to.

"Look after yourself, make sure that you're doing everything that you need to do."