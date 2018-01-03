The Opposition NDP says a private clinic's move to offer echocardiograms (heart ultrasounds) for $650 "is about creating a VIP health system for the wealthy."

The NDP have written to federal Health Minister Ginette Petispas Taylor, calling for Health Canada to investigate whether the Canada Health Act is being violated by the Prota Clinic and raise the issue with the Manitoba government.

The letter, from NDP Leader Wab Kinew and health critic Andrew Swan, says the clinic's offer of private testing amounts to "profiteering" in Canada's health-care system.

A statement from a Health Canada spokesperson in late December said heart ultrasounds or echocardiograms are "medically necessary diagnostic service" and "should be covered by provincial and territorial plans."

It also said Health Canada doesn't have the authority to investigate the practices of Prota Clinic, although it planned to "raise this issue with the Manitoba Ministry of Health in the coming weeks."

Dr. Dimitrios Balageorge says the wait-list for elective heart ultrasound offers the opportunity for the private sector to offer the service to those willing to pay. (CBC)

Prota clinic has received a go-ahead from the Manitoba government to provide the service.

A provincial spokesperson said a 1993 Health Services Insurance Act regulation states these diagnostic imaging tests are specifically excluded from coverage unless provided in a hospital, meaning these services can be offered in a private facility.

Prota Clinic owner Dr. Dimitrios Balageorge said every elective test conducted at Prota frees up a space for a patient in the public system.

The NDP's letter to the federal health minister argues the tests are "medical services that should be made available to everyone, free of charge, through the public health system."

'Manitobans do not accept a system where ... the treatments you can get are determined by the size of your bank account,' NDP Leader Wab Kinew says. (CBC News)

More than 4,000 Manitobans are on the list for heart ultrasounds and the average wait is 39 weeks in Winnipeg, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials say.

Balageorge said he is also open to offering for-profit MRI scans at his clinic, but he will wait to see where the government "goes with MRIs" before proceeding further.

There is a planned for-profit magnetic resonance imaging clinic in Niverville.

The private company, Niverville Heritage Holdings, is partnering with the town and Niverville Heritage Centre to build it.

The proposal has the support of Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen but has been flagged by Health Canada, though its spokesperson has not said whether the federal government would stop the clinic from opening.

"Manitobans expect health care to be available to everyone, rich and poor alike, and we expect the provincial and federal governments to do their part to keep these services high quality and public," the NDP letter to the federal health minister says.