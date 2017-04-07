Three Winnipeg hospitals are losing their emergency rooms — Seven Oaks, Victoria and Concordia.

ER services in Winnipeg will be consolidated at three sites — Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital — while the other facilities will function as specialty centres.

The move will let the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority capitalize on the strengths of each facility and concentrate resources such as diagnostic services and specialty physician consultation where they need to be rather than have them spread over multiple sites, said WRHA president and CEO Milton Sussman.

"Right now, many patients wait too long for care, stay too long in hospital or need to visit multiple sites to get the care they need," he said.

"With this announcement, we begin the process of healing our health system, taking important steps that focus squarely on our patients.

"Both significant and sensible, these changes address systemic challenges that have hindered quality care and taxed our resources."

'Our health-care system is currently broken'2:36

Seven Oaks and Victoria will be converted into urgent care facilities.

Victoria will add 50 beds for mental health services, while Seven Oaks will focus on renal services, rehab for the elderly and be the go-to centre for endoscopy.

Concordia will take on more orthopedic surgeries and continue to do hip and knee replacements

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the changes are being made to create efficiencies in a system that had patients waiting too long for treatments.

"Doing nothing was not an option. Things were not going to improve if we didn't change things," he said, adding the province couldn't continue to pour money into a system that wasn't working.

"I recognize that this will likely be the most significant change in the health-care system in a generation."

All of the changes can be found on a website called Healing Our Health System. Some will happen reasonably quickly but others will happen over the next six months to two years, said Sussman, who encourages people to check the website for updates.

The overhaul of the system comes on the heels of a 233-page report by health consultant Dr. David Peachey.

The Nova Scotia-based physician held hundreds of hours of consultations with community representatives, regional health authorities and staff, unions and associations, Indigenous organizations, clinical leaders in major specialties across the province and other important stakeholders, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials said.

The aim of the report was to fix what ails the system, primarily the statistics that show the Winnipeg region lags behind the national average in many health-care categories, including wait times in emergency departments and in-patient length of stay.

"Cities such as Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa have fewer emergency departments per capita yet have shorter wait times than Winnipeg. Clearly, more is not better. Three emergency departments will allow the WRHA to provide more focused and specialized care," said Peachey.

Key changes