Two people are in hospital after the SUV they were riding in was hit from behind by a tow truck while stopped at lights on Highway 1 just west of Winnipeg.

The collision, which happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Cameron Street in the rural municipality of Headingley, was reported to Headingley RCMP just before 2 p.m., a police spokesperson told CBC News in an email.

The SUV was stopped at the lights facing east at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a tow truck, the spokesperson said. The occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary investigation has determined that the tow truck did not attempt to stop," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. (Submitted)

The man driving the tow truck wasn't injured, he said, adding he couldn't say how old any of the people were or where they were from.

"Investigation is ongoing and charges will most likely be laid under the Highway Traffic Act," he wrote.

Shortly before 3 p.m., one eastbound lane was closed, the spokesperson said. Both lanes will be closed when tow trucks arrive to remove the vehicles.