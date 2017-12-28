'He's not exactly a guy you can replace': Jets' Scheifele out 6-8 weeks
Air Date: Dec 28, 2017 5:42 PM CT
The news that Mark Scheifele will miss six to eight weeks was a hard blow to the top-line centre and his Winnipeg Jets teammates.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
-21°C
Saturday
Sunny
-27°C
Sunday
Sunny
-25°C
Monday
Sunny
-20°C
Tuesday
Sunny
-20°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Feds raise flag over for-profit ultrasounds offered by Winnipeg clinic
- 'He's not exactly a guy you can replace': Jets' Scheifele out 6-8 weeks
- Manitoba Tories spent a lot of political capital in 2017. Will they reap the rewards in 2018?
- Search for owner of lost ring taking Winnipeg woman to Nova Scotia
- 'It cost him his life': Father warns of fentanyl danger after son found dead on Christmas Eve
Must Watch
-
Trying to cope with the frigid cold
2:21
Dangerously frigid weather continued to numb Winnipeg Wednesday and as the CBC's Austin Grabish reports, the cold is having a real impact on some of the city's most vulnerable.
-
Winnipeg will refund 82 tickets handed out downtown on Saturdays
1:56
Dozens of Winnipeggers hit with parking tickets downtown this month have received a late holiday gift from the city, although in addition to quashing their tickets some say what they'd really like is clarity.
Top News Headlines
- OPEC intrigue and rising gasoline prices will ensure 2018 isn't boring
- Court document details custody battle for sisters in double homicide
- Retired Toronto detective hired to ensure 'no stone left unturned' in Sherman deaths investigation
- Passenger saves Ontario Northland bus after driver passes out at the wheel on Highway 401
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- Winnipeg awakes to coldest Christmas in 2 decades
- Pipe bursts, destroying Christmas gifts Winnipeg single mom had for son
- Woman, 18, pleads guilty to murder of Sagkeeng First Nation schoolmate shown beaten in online videos
- 'Confusing' signage around free parking sees dozens of tickets handed out in Exchange District: resident
- Winnipeg firefighters rescue cat from tree
- Party-crashing actress Kristen Stewart dances to top of CBC Manitoba's most-viewed list for 2017
- 'It cost him his life': Father warns of fentanyl danger after son found dead on Christmas Eve
- Dangerously frigid weather numbs Manitoba
- Antique-filled barn burns on Highway 10 north of Brandon
Special Coverage
-
Health Canada decides against banning wire-bristle BBQ brushes
'I will tell everybody I can, not to use them,' says Alberta woman who suffered a perforated bowel
-
'Right in their own backyard': New Google Earth project maps Canada's residential schools
The maps are available to all Canadians, but targeted toward elementary and secondary schools
-
CBC Investigates
'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
Families wonder whether justice was served in deaths of fathers, daughters, sons, husbands
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day