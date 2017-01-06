Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is encouraging Winnipeggers to come forward with information to help police investigate an anti-Semitic incident in Wolseley late last week.

On New Year's Eve, a rock covered in anti-Semitic slurs was left on the front steps of a Wolseley home. The rock was painted with a swastika and the message "Die Jew bitch" and wrapped in a ribbon emblazoned with "Jude bitch get out of the nighberhood."

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the incident as a hate crime. The mayor issued a statement Friday, urging Winnipeggers to assist the police.

"I am profoundly disturbed and disgusted by this reprehensible display of hate," Bowman said in the statement.

"Winnipeg is a community that embraces diversity and inclusivity. This incident goes against the values we hold dear, as a community. Winnipeggers stand together and strongly oppose any act of hate, such as this."