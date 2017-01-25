Its main street has been featured in major movies thanks to its old-style midwestern charm but now the picturesque Manitoba town of Hartney has a different look thanks to mother nature.

Five of the 11 historic buildings that line East Railway Street are being prepared for demolition after their roofs couldn't handle the excessive snow that has fallen in southwestern Manitoba in the last two months.

"It's sad. It's always been a neat front street ... to see half of it gone, it's not nice," said Grassland municipality chief administrative officer Brad Coe.

One of the buildings, a vacant cafe being used for storage, collapsed into the street over the weekend. An orange fence and barricades block the area so passersby don't get too close.

"This [snow] tested every building in town," Coe said.

Coe estimates more than 90 centimetres of snow has fallen in the town, located about 250 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, since the first major snowfall in December. Large heaps of snow line streets and driveways in the small town.

Buildings housed former town hall, barber shop

Coe said in the past the buildings — which include four in a row and one further down the street — had housed a drug store, a barber shop, the town hall and a grocery store. In more recent times, a men's club occupied one of the buildings while cafes operated in the others at one time or another.

A historic view of East Railway Street in Hartney, Man. (Supplied )

Larry Isabey owns Hartney Machine and Motors, a repair shop on the street. The four buildings to the north of his are all being torn down.

"Obviously it's going to be a big hole now," he said. "It's kind of like a hockey player with no front teeth."

Isabey, a nearly six-decade resident of the town, was using the building next door as storage until it collapsed last weekend.

"I just assumed it wouldn't fall down in my lifetime but obviously I was wrong," he said, adding that he has fond memories of riding his bicycle and visiting the businesses on the street.

These four buildings in Hartney, Man., plus another on the same street, will be demolished after their roofs caved in under heavy snow. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"Every building had a business in it," Isabey said. "It was sad to see them close and sad to see them not reopen."

Fire gutted street in 1899

It's not the first time the street has been dealt a major blow. According to Coe, a fire in 1899 gutted the same four buildings.

They were rebuilt around 1900, he said, and will now be torn down in 2017.

"It'll be sad," Coe said. "I liked the old main street. It was neat."

A 2007 film version of The Stone Angel and the Hollywood movie The Lookout used East Railway Street, and other parts of town, as shooting locations.

Coe said the town's population at the last census was 450. At one time, he said, more than 700 called the town home.

Plans for replacement

According to Coe, the fact that five buildings have fallen victim to the snow hasn't blown past residents.

"All of a sudden, everyone wants the snow off their roof." he said, adding that private contractors came to town after the major snowfalls to offer their services.

As for the buildings, plans are already underway to try and replace them once they are torn down.

Debra Turner, economic development officer for the Grassland municipality, said the town is looking to fill the gap with new buildings with similar old-style storefronts to fit the rest of the street.

Barricades block the sidewalk along East Railway Street in Hartney, Man., after five buildings on the street sustained damage due to heavy snow. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

But Isabey said it's a sad loss for the town.

"It's just too bad that our town has felt the blow of these buildings being knocked down," he said.