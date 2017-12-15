Every week for the past four weeks someone has broken into the dump in the southwestern Manitoba town of Hartney — and why they keep doing it is a bit of a mystery for staff at the local municipality.

"They're not stealing anything that's worth anything, they're just making a mess," said Brad Coe, chief administrative officer for the Municipality of Grassland.

The thief or thieves appear to be looking for scrap metal, Coe says — likely copper, which has seen a surge in price in the last decade and now sells for about $3 per pound.

He said the thieves have made off with things like bike frames and bits of copper, but there isn't much of that to find at Hartney's dump. The landfill, which is a little more than a kilometre northeast of the town, keeps all cars and bits of scrap metal in "mountain of metal" in one section of the site.

"One day we come there and there was kind of a big dent in the middle and everything was thrown out like a volcano. It was just a big mess," he said.

In addition to the pile of scrap metal, the landfill also has a section for old computers and electronics, which has also been targeted.

The thefts don't cost the dump much money, but the gate on cattle-wire fence that surrounds the site is getting worn out from people climbing over it.

"It's more of a nuisance than anything. If they'd come during the day we'd give it them."

Thefts at the dump have happened for years but the last month has seen a spike, Coe said.

Police come down once in awhile, but Coe says it isn't a high priority. "They got enough to do."

The municipality has considered installing security cameras. "I don't know if it's worth it or not. I guess we should look at it."

Hartney is about 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg.