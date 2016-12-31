Hundreds of Winnipeggers are getting ready to go back in time for a mysterious 1920s-themed New Year's Eve party.

The party starts Saturday night at 9 p.m. on the second floor of the Happiness Hotel — a make-believe hotel on the second floor of the Fairmont in Winnipeg.

The location of Saturday's party wasn't revealed publicly until yesterday, said party organizer Niki Trosky.

That means 300 people bought tickets not knowing where they would be spending New Year's Eve.

Trosky said she thinks Winnipeggers are ready for a twist on the usual New Year's Eve party.

"It's a little bit more of a celebration. It's got a little bit of consciousness behind it at the same time," she added.

The party will have five rooms including a movie theatre playing black and white films. A jazz singer and a tarot card reader will also be on site.

Tickets for the party are $40 and available at the door.