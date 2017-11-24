A plastic surgeon at St. Boniface Hospital bid a sad farewell on Thursday to the hand rehabilitation program he and specialized therapists have spent the past 25 years developing.

On Thursday, the outpatient therapy program for hand patients at St. Boniface Hospital ended. Dr. Ken Murray — one of the pioneers of hand surgery at St. Boniface — visited the clinic just before lunch on Thursday to say goodbye to the patients and staff.

"There were some tears on both sides. Some hugs and well wishes," he said.

"It's a sad day because we're seeing something that we've built and developed and I've been part of helping and building relationships with the therapists and it's difficult to sort of see it taken apart," he said.

The hand rehabilitation program saw patients after hand surgery for an average of six weeks after surgery, he said. The team of seven physiotherapists, four occupational therapists and physiotherapy assistants worked with patients after surgery, taking care of splinting, removing surgical dressings, monitoring swelling, treating wounds, working on range of motion, exercises and other tasks to aid in their recovery. The surgeons, he said, could see their progress, as everyone was all under the same roof, and intervene when necessary.

Murray said after the last patients were seen at lunchtime, the therapists began packing up all of their supplies.

Province-wide changes

The closure of the program at St. Boniface is part of province-wide changes to the health care system to cut costs. Most outpatient therapy across Winnipeg ended on Nov. 24, with some service available at HSC to patients who meet requirements on a list of clinical criteria.

Outpatient occupational therapy and physiotherapy for patients following hand surgery will continue at the Health Sciences Centre. However the therapists there will now see the patients referred from surgeons at HSC in addition to patients from St. Boniface and other hospitals.

"By combining everything, hopefully they'll have the ability to take on the extra patient volume and continue on with their level of care," said Murray.

"The rehabilitation of somebody from hand surgery is the majority of the patient's treatment. Doing the surgery sets up the ability for things to get better but it requires the occupational and physiotherapy people to gain most of the success of the surgery."

He said he originally developed the program at St. Boniface to improve care for patients after hand surgery.

"I know it was difficult when I first got here when we had patients being dealt with out of the facility or when we didn't

have therapists at the clinic and it was a good step forward to have them there," he said.

At St. Boniface, he said, the patients' recovery process was fluid and "hands on," with therapists frequently bringing the surgeons down to assess things like wounds, swelling and patient progress to see if more interventions were required.

"They were able to see the patients with us firsthand and we could communicate without sending emails or phone calls or faxes back and forth which is less than optimal form of communication dealing with patients," he said. Going forward, he said, patients from St. Boniface requiring outpatient therapy will be have to be referred by fax to the HSC.

"It was a very positive relationship and when you take a step back from that, it makes things difficult, and hopefully the patient care won't suffer."

"The hand has lots of moving parts to it, and after surgery the body's natural response is to hold still and not move until the pain goes away. Sometimes splints and surgeries need early therapy and early range of motion and as ... swelling changes and goes down, splints have to be adjusted, sometimes once a week for the five or six weeks, by the OT before they go to the physiotherapy," said Murray.

Many of the therapists within the program at St. Boniface have now found work elsewhere, either within the system or in the private sector.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the WRHA said the region analyzed referral data over the past two years and is confident HSC can handle the outpatient load. All outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy will be done out of a clinic that will solely see patients who meet the lists of clinical criteria.

"We're confident that the clinic has the capacity to absorb the patients eligible under the new clinical criteria," wrote the spokesperson, adding the clinic will be monitored to ensure patients get timely access to care.

'A job well done'

But Murray will miss the face-to-face contact with his patients and their therapists during recovery.

"It was sad because we'd worked together for a long period of time and tried to build something that was good and I think succeeded in building a process which was good and efficient and provided good quality care. And hopefully that'll continue under the new format."

He said on Thursday, he congratulated the therapists and therapy assistants on "a job well done" and wished them well.

"They're very talented people and they're very caring and dedicated individuals to their professions. So it's sad to see that disrupted and everybody sort of move in different directions."

"Hopefully the process that's been set up will work well in the future but that remains to be seen."