Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake smelled burnt toast Saturday afternoon, but everyone was OK.

RCMP were called to the scene, nine kilometres west of the popular Whiteshell beach, at 3:20 p.m.

A semi, carrying a load of hamburger buns destined for Costco, had caught fire due to an issue with the brakes.

No one was injured.

The westbound lane was closed for an hour while crews extinguished the fire and cleared up debris.