It's the question weighing on the mind of every trick-or-treater this Halloween — how do you get the most candy in the shortest amount of time?

Sadie Quinn, a Winnipeg Grade 3 student who is dressing up as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies this Halloween, is quick to answer when asked for her strategy.

"Stay up as late as I can and go to every house on every single street."

Assuming more homes means more candy, a CBC data journalist pored over numbers from the city to find out which spots in Winnipeg have the highest density of single-detached homes — and so, in theory, provide the most efficient use of precious trick-or-treating time.

With 1,074 single-detached homes in one 750 metre by 750 metre area, the city's hot spot is in the St. James-Brooklands-Weston ward, meaning it may be the smartest destination for kids looking to maximize trick-or-treating time.

The tiles on this map of the city of Winnipeg represent 750 metre by 750 metre areas. The blue dots show the tiles with the highest density of single-detached homes — and so, in theory, the best spots to make the most of trick-or-treating time. (CBC)

Close behind is the Daniel McIntyre ward with 1,003 homes in its most densely packed 750 metre by 750 metre area, followed by spots in Elmwood-East Kildonan (865 homes in its most densely packed area), Point Douglas (845 homes), Mynarski (791 homes), and Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry (747 homes).

This analysis raises questions about the commonly held belief that newer, and possibly wealthier, neighbourhoods are better for trick-or-treating because they might be handing out bigger chocolate bars.

But because many older neighbourhoods have smaller lot sizes — many as small as 25 feet — it's possible to visit far more homes in these neighbourhoods over a given period of time than in many newer neighbourhoods, where lot sizes are larger and houses more spread out.

Evan Deeley, who is heading out dressed as Oscar the Grouch this Halloween, says he plans on going to as many houses as possible tonight. (CBC)

The numbers uncovered by CBC Tuesday weren't a surprise to Evan Deeley, who is heading out dressed as Oscar the Grouch this Halloween.

"Going to as many houses as you can," said Deeley when asked for his trick-or-treating strategy.

Methodology and notes:

All data and maps used for this analysis were provided by the City of Winnipeg's open data portal. For the purposes of this analysis, only single-detached occupied homes were considered. In order to determine the density in each tile within the grid, the centroid of each parcel was generated. The sum of all centroids within a given tile was used as the final measure of density. Analysis performed using QGIS by CBC reporter Jacques Marcoux.