It's the question weighing on the mind of every trick-or-treater this Halloween — how do you get the most candy in the shortest amount of time?
Sadie Quinn, a Winnipeg Grade 3 student who is dressing up as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies this Halloween, is quick to answer when asked for her strategy.
"Stay up as late as I can and go to every house on every single street."
Assuming more homes means more candy, a CBC data journalist pored over numbers from the city to find out which spots in Winnipeg have the highest density of single-detached homes — and so, in theory, provide the most efficient use of precious trick-or-treating time.
With 1,074 single-detached homes in one 750 metre by 750 metre area, the city's hot spot is in the St. James-Brooklands-Weston ward, meaning it may be the smartest destination for kids looking to maximize trick-or-treating time.
Close behind is the Daniel McIntyre ward with 1,003 homes in its most densely packed 750 metre by 750 metre area, followed by spots in Elmwood-East Kildonan (865 homes in its most densely packed area), Point Douglas (845 homes), Mynarski (791 homes), and Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry (747 homes).
This analysis raises questions about the commonly held belief that newer, and possibly wealthier, neighbourhoods are better for trick-or-treating because they might be handing out bigger chocolate bars.
But because many older neighbourhoods have smaller lot sizes — many as small as 25 feet — it's possible to visit far more homes in these neighbourhoods over a given period of time than in many newer neighbourhoods, where lot sizes are larger and houses more spread out.
The numbers uncovered by CBC Tuesday weren't a surprise to Evan Deeley, who is heading out dressed as Oscar the Grouch this Halloween.
"Going to as many houses as you can," said Deeley when asked for his trick-or-treating strategy.
Methodology and notes:
All data and maps used for this analysis were provided by the City of Winnipeg's open data portal. For the purposes of this analysis, only single-detached occupied homes were considered. In order to determine the density in each tile within the grid, the centroid of each parcel was generated. The sum of all centroids within a given tile was used as the final measure of density. Analysis performed using QGIS by CBC reporter Jacques Marcoux.