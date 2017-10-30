Halloween-themed blotter papers filled with fentanyl, a potentially harmful drug, has parents concerned about the dangers around the holiday that encourages children to ask strangers for candy.

But lethal street drugs really don't pose the biggest danger to children out trick-or-treating, says Shelley Marshall of Street Connections — a health agency that works on harm reduction for illicit-drug users.

"It really makes no sense to take a fairly expensive drug and then drop them freely into children's treat bags from locatable addresses, so we didn't want public panic to ensue from this," Marshall told CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon on Monday.

"Parents should take the same precautions with Halloween candy as they always would, and allergies are the most likely concern there. Peanuts are more likely to harm children than fentanyl in the context of Halloween."

While safety information from organizations ranging from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service does advise checking candy for hazards, there are also warnings about more pedestrian dangers, such as traffic.

Police found six of these fentanyl blotters during a drug bust in Fort Rouge Friday. They believe more are out in the city and have put a warning out the public with Halloween coming on Tuesday. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Susie Parker, the woman behind mommy blog winnipegmom.ca, said she loves Halloween, but it also spooks her — and concern about blotter paper in her kids' treat bags isn't her main fear.

"I'm afraid of the dark, first of all," she said.

It's not the ghouls and goblins or even dark vans lurking in the shadows that scare her — it's the lack of reflective tape on those scary creatures and the speed at which the vehicles travel.

She uses this time of year to impart some safety messages about traffic and being out at night to her kids.

She also plasters them with reflective tape.

"You can buy reflective tape and put it on costumes," she said. "We used glow sticks for the kids last year, too, and those are super fun."

Parker also makes sure her kids let her look through their candy — even if the neighbours aren't booby-trapping treats on purpose, a cat was blamed for a syringe in a kid's bag last year.

'Personal connection'

Despite her fears, Parker loves seeing kids go door to door in their costumes.

"I think that personal connection still really is important if possible."

While Manitoba Public Insurance doesn't keep Halloween-specific traffic statistics, the Crown corporation supplies school children with reflective goodie bags and parents with tips for keeping their kids safe.

In addition to the standard advice to "look both ways" before crossing the street and walk facing traffic when there's no sidewalk, the public insurer reminds motorists to slow down and watch for kids, who might not be paying as much attention as they should along roads.

If you must use a candle to light your jack-o'-lantern, keep it well away from kids, and children should wear costumes that fit well and choose makeup instead of masks, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

Trick-or-treaters should choose a well-lit route in advance and be supervised by an adult, or if old enough to go out alone, travel in a group.

Keep pets secure

Those handing out candy should keep their pets away from trick-or-treaters and have well-lit yards that are safe to walk through, keeping decorations away from flames and heat sources, including light bulbs and heaters. Only hand out commercially wrapped candy.

When examining treats, caregivers should look for signs of tampering, including unusual appearance or discolouration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers. Avoid homemade treats and throw out anything that looks suspicious.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has created a resource called 5 Habits for a Safe Halloween for parents looking for more information.

But Parker's final advice is perhaps the most important safety message for parents.

"When the kids are tired, go home," she said. "There's nothing worse than a sugar high on a toddler that is super-tired."