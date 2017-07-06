People in western Manitoba are tallying the damage after a series of severe storms hit the region Wednesday night.

The storms spawned tornado warnings through eastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba and has residents running for cover.

In Birtle, Man., located about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border, hail up to the size of golf balls was recorded. The storm moved through town starting at about 7:30 p.m., and was part of a storm that Environment Canada issued several tornado alerts for.

Sandi Gerwing was sitting on her deck last night when she noticed some ominous clouds moving into the area. After going inside, hail started to pelt the ground.

"It was so loud … I took a video from inside the house," she said. You could hear it and the door was closed. So it was super loud."

Gerwing said the hail, which was up to the size of toonies, damaged her truck and the onions she had planted in her garden. She said while the hail did leave its mark on the town, she feels lucky a tornado didn't touch down.

Baseball-sized hail and a tornado left damage in the town of Alida, Sask.

At Mainline Motors, a car dealership in Birtle, all 65 vehicles that were out on the lot were damaged by hail.

"Obviously it's an act of nature … you can't really control it," said manager Robert Bicknell. "There's no point in crying over spilled milk."

​Bicknell was at home Wednesday night and was first alerted to the storm by hail hitting the tin roof of his apartment. He looked outside toward the dealership and saw hail ranging from pea to golf ball size pelting the vehicles and anything that wasn't covered.

Wednesday morning, he was inspecting the damage.

"We're just starting the insurance process right now," he said. "Basically anything that wasn't inside has damage now but luckily that's what we have insurance for."

He said dealership would pull vehicles to sell from another lot for the time being. All of the vehicles that were damaged can't be sold until they are repaired.

"I mean it is a loss for us but at the same time it's not going to keep us from moving forward," he said.

#Birtle #mbstorm #mbwx looks like heavy rain/hail trailing this storm. Seen several funnels, none touching down. Headed SE pic.twitter.com/WF31jVmRVA — @nikkivee2

Environment Canada said the series of storms Wednesday night dropped hail on a number of other communities in the area, including golfball-sized hail in Solsgirth, Man., quarter-sized in Hargrave, Man., and toonie-sized hail near the town of Rivers, Man.

The storms died off around midnight, Environment Canada said.