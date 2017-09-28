A vehicle belonging to a Winnipeg man who has been missing for months has been found.

Police said Thursday that Scott Hadath's vehicle, a 2015 black Mini Cooper, has been located. Police would not divulge where the vehicle was found or if its recovery has aided their investigation.

They did confirm, though, that the vehicle is back in the possession of Hadath's family.

Hadath was last seen June 5. Family became worried when the 39-year-old, who lives with his mother in the Windsor Park area, didn't show up for his shift at the Canadian Tire on Fermor Avenue the following day.

Scott Hadath was last seen in Winnipeg's Southdale area in the afternoon of June 5. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Hadath's brother Robert previously told CBC that friends and family had been searching everywhere they think Scott might be, including the Whiteshell area, where the family owns a cabin. He said his brother's disappearance is extremely out of character.

"After [a while], you start storytelling … you explore all the 'what ifs' and that's what's been extremely exhausting for us as a family, the not knowing," Robert said.

"There's a real story. We're just, at this point, at a loss for what that might be."

Hadath is described as being five feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build, a beard, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.