Four adults are in police custody after gunshots were fired in Winnipeg's West End.

Police were called to the 300 block of Toronto Street, near Ellice Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Traffic was blocked in the area for several hours and the last police vehicle finally left the scene around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the incident and police have not released any further information about what happened.