A handgun, a sawed-off firearm, ammunition and Manitoba Warriors gang-related clothing were seized by Winnipeg police on Tuesday.

Officers, including members of the tactical support team and the canine unit, were executing a search warrant on the 100 block of Cobourg Avenue, just off Henderson Highway, around 5 p.m.

A loaded handgun, a sawed-off firearm and ammunition were found in the home, police said.

A 28-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested and face a slew of weapons-related charges.

Police also found several pieces of Manitoba Warriors gang clothing, including patches that would have been placed on the vest of a high-ranking member of the street gang, said Const. Jay Murray.

Police said they found patches for a high-ranking member of the gang, but none of the people arrested would have worn them. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"I don't believe any of the individuals that were arrested in this case were going to be wearing this vest," Murray said when asked if a top gang member had been arrested.

Murray said the Manitoba Warriors have been around since the early '90s and the gang has a certain level of notoriety. "This has become a bit of a brand," he said, pointing to three other shirts seized on Tuesday with the gang's emblem on the front.

"Individuals wear this to create the sense that the group is larger than it actually is," he said.

While it's not illegal to wear the shirts, Murray said it's not a good idea.

"We want anyone to know that partakes in the street-gang lifestyle, or any kind of organized crime, that we have units that are specifically there to work on arresting individuals who partake in this lifestyle," he said.

He added that anyone who spots people wearing gang-related clothing can call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

