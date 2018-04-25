Brandon police seize semi-automatic rifle, drugs and cash

Two people are in custody after Brandon police found guns, drugs and cash during a search in a home in the city's East End neighbourhood.

The arrest was the result of an "ongoing investigation," police said.

A 48-year-old man was arrested detained around the northern end of Frederick Street in the city's East End neighbourhood.

Shortly after, police pulled over a 31-year-old woman after she left the same residence. Officers, who had a warrant, then searched the home.

Brandon police say they seized guns, money and drugs after a search warrant was executed in Brandon Man. (Brandon Police Service/Twitter) Police found an SKS Rifle, three airsoft pellet handguns, approximately 28 grams of cocaine and $1,000 cash, they said. An SKS is a relatively inexpensive, fast-firing semi-automatic firearm.

Police arrested the man for unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to an existing probation order that banned him from owning or carrying a gun, on top of unsafe storage of a firearm and ammunition, possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes and possession of proceeds of crime.

He was also under a court order to have no contact with the woman.

The same firearm and drug offences were applied to the woman, who, police said, had a small amount of methamphetamine on her at the time of arrest.

The Brandon Police Service linked the seizure to an existing investigation. The accused are being held in custody and and a court date is scheduled for Wednesday.