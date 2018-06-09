Tip from Bear Clan Patrol leads Winnipeg police to guns in North End

A tip from patrolling members of the Bear Clan helped police take two guns off Winnipeg streets Friday morning.

The Bear Clan members were walking in the area of Pritchard Avenue and McKenzie Street around 9:20 a.m. when they overheard a group of people talking about a firearm and noticed a woman carrying a machete in a purse.

Police, including members of the tactical team, found the group in a back lane near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.

As police made contact, a man dropped a bag and the group took off on foot.

Officers found a long gun-style replica air rifle in a bag and a handgun-style replica air pistol.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with a number of firearm-related charges.

Search warrant executed

In an unrelated incident, three people were arrested late Thursday after police say they were caught with a cache of weapons and ammunition at a Pembina Highway hotel room.

Officers, with support from tactical support team members, a canine unit and the police helicopter, raided a hotel room on Pembina near Adamar Road, where three men were taken into custody.

Police found a .22-calibre improvised zip gun, roughly 100 .22-calibre bullets, two serrated knives, gunpowder, a BB gun and various rounds of other ammunition.

A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, and a 31-year-old man from Hamilton, Ont., are each facing a number of charges.

More from CBC Manitoba: