A 33-year-old man faces a pile of charges after he allegedly made a series of threats with a gun.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, a man walked out of an apartment block on Cumberland Avenue near Central Park and saw another man pointing a handgun at a third man.

When he yelled at the gunman to stop, the armed man walked over and pointed the gun at his head instead, police said. After a brief standoff, the gunman ran off.

He then went to a parkade and pointed the gun at three adults who were inside a vehicle, police said.

Again, the gunman ran off, but as he was leaving the parkade, he was confronted by officers, police said.

The man was disarmed and arrested. In addition to the gun, officers seized a two-foot machete that was hidden in his jacket.

While being arrested, the made threats to kill both officers, police said.

He is charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.