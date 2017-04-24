A man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening in downtown Winnipeg, police say.

Two men stole a 22-year-old's cash and personal property, police said, around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Vaughan Street and Portage Avenue.

Police are looking for two men.

The first is 18 to 23 years old, slim, approximately five-foot-nine and has long hair. He is the man who pointed a handgun at the victim, police said.

The other wanted man is slim as well and approximately six-foot-three.

Anyone with information can contact police investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).