A woman riding a bicycle was stopped, then robbed by a man who pointed a gun at her head.

The 23-year-old woman was cycling near Gables Court and Kildare Avenue E., in the Transcona neighbourhood, around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A car pulled up alongside her and a man with a gun got out, police said. He pointed the weapon at her head, took her wallet and cellphone, then got back in the vehicle and sped off, police said.

The woman was not physically injured.

The man is described as 17-25 years old, between 5-foot-8 and six feet tall, and with a thin build. The vehicle was a dark-coloured four-door mid-size car.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).