Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for some lost ammo.

At some point, between Dec. 28 and Jan. 2, during the course of an officer's duties in the city, a pistol magazine containing ammunition was lost.

The plastic magazine is black and contains 14 rounds of ammunition.

If anyone locates the magazine and/or the ammunition, they are asked to bring it to any police station or to call the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.