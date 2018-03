Winnipeg police are looking for a man who showed up at a Winnipeg trampoline park with a gun.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at the Flying Squirrel on St. James Street.

Police say the man appeared to be looking for someone, then turned around and walked out. As soon as he left, staff locked the doors and called 911.

There were 50 to 60 people there at the time but no one was hurt in the incident, police said.