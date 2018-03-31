Winnipeg guitar maker teaches others the craft

It's one thing to buy a guitar but it's another thing altogether to make your own, and a local guitar maker is teaching Winnipeg guitar lovers how to do just that.

Jeremy Hamm has been making custom-built guitars for decades, and the man behind the Hamm-tone guitar name has opened up a guitar-making school in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

"There are no rules with guitar making, you can do anything you want," Hamm told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Host, Nadia Kidwai when she stopped by the school this week.

"That's the neatest thing about this school that I've set up here because this is an era where people don't really make anything anymore, they buy stuff and they throw it out when it breaks.

"Where in this case they learn how to build and repair so they have a guitar that'll last them their entire lifetime and chances are they'll be able to give them to their children or their grandchildren."

Hamm-tone Guitar Building & Repair School students work on their guitars at the school's Exchange District studio. (Nadia Kidwai/CBC)

That's exactly what Randy Magierowski is planning to do with the electric guitar he built from scratch through the course last November.

Magierowski, who is now in the middle of building his second guitar, says his family has two violins built by his grandfather and he wants to do the same for his son.

He says he decided to take the course "to kind of demystify how the guitars are built" after retiring from the aerospace industry a couple years ago.

"It's a personal gratification that I'm building my own stuff," he said.

And Magierowski was able to build his first guitar to his exact specifications.

Magierowski's personalized guitar is designed with jet-like features and he was able to incorporate one of the dog tags he wore in the military into the instrument's headstock.

Randy Magierowski shows off the electric guitar he built which features one of his own dog tags in the headstock. (Nadia Kidwai/CBC)

"It's a custom thing for me," he said.

Hamm says it's stories like Magierowski's that inspired him to start teaching guitar making in the first place — he loves guitars and wants to teach others who love the instrument how they're made.

He first opened the school in La Riviere, Man., when he moved to the community just north of the U.S. border in 2009.

He has since taught the art of guitar building to people from all over Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia, and is hoping to attract even more students after recently moving the school to the basement of a building in the Exchange District.

"It's been really neat to meet all these different people," said Hamm. "The one common thread that we all have is that we're all really in love with the guitar."

For more information on the school go to hamm-tone.com.