Verdict coming May 17 in case of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel
Judge Tracey Lord's decision to be broadcast live
A court decision is expected next month over who sent a letter bomb to a downtown law firm in 2015 that exploded and left a Winnipeg lawyer seriously injured.
Judge Tracey Lord will deliver her verdict in the R v. Amsel case on Thursday, May 17, at 2 p.m. CT.
Guido Amsel, 51, was arrested in July 2015 after packages containing bombs were mailed to his ex-wife Iris and two law firms tied to an ongoing civil dispute.
Amsel is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and several explosives-related offences in connection to the three bomb packages, and a December 2013 explosion at his ex-wife's home in the rural municipality of St. Clements. No one was injured in latter incident.
Two of the bomb packages from 2015 were safely detonated by police, but a third went off in the hands of Winnipeg lawyer Maria Mitousis.
Mitousis, Iris Amsel's lawyer at the time, was seriously injured and lost her right hand after she pushed a button on a tape recorder that had been sent to her River Avenue office July 3, 2015. The tape recorder was a home-made explosive device.
The trial lasted nearly eight weeks, with testimony from dozens of witnesses.
While cameras are generally not allowed in Manitoba courtrooms, exceptions are made for certain high-profile cases; this is one such case, and there will be a live broadcast as the judge renders her decision.