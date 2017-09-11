A court fight over a DNA warrant that helped secure the arrest of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel has been adjourned for one week. (Winnipeg Police Service via Canadian Press)

A scheduled court fight over a DNA warrant that helped secure the arrest of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel has been adjourned for a week after his lawyer argued he needed more time to review Crown disclosure in the case.

"There is information in there that we need to look at," lawyer Saheel Zaman told provincial court Judge Tracey Lord Monday morning. "In addition we need the opportunity to actually go through some of that information with our client."

Zaman said he received Crown materials as late as Friday, well outside the seven-day notice required under provincial court guidelines.

Amsel, 51, is on trial charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives offences. Amsel pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

Amsel was arrested in July 2015 after letter bombs were delivered to his ex-wife and two law firms. Two of the letter bombs were safely detonated, but lawyer Maria Mitousis lost her right hand and suffered multiple other injuries when a package she was holding exploded.

Amsel is also facing charges in connection with a 2013 explosion at his ex-wife's home. No one was injured in that incident.

Two weeks had been set aside for the defence motion, which, if successful, would result in the exclusion at trial of a blood sample taken from Amsel for the purposes of DNA comparison.

Zaman told Lord one week will still be sufficient time to argue the motion.

The trial is scheduled to hear witness testimony beginning Oct. 25.