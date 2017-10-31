The trial of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel was told about a 20-centimetre deep crater and an extensive debris field after a blast at the home of his ex-wife.

RCMP Sgt. Yvette Alarie testified that he was called to the home in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements on Dec. 14, 2013, a day after the explosion.

Alarie said she did a walk around of the property and took pictures of what she saw, including the crater near the garage, black staining on the garage wall, a broken window and crumpled building material.

The debris field extended 70 metres to the next property, Alarie told court.

She swabbed the crater and stain for DNA, and turned the material over to another officer the following day.

Defence lawyer Saheel Zamen suggested that evidence was unreliable since Alarie had no way of knowing who all had access to the scene following the explosion. For instance, an insurance adjuster had visited the property prior to her arrival, Zamen said.

"What they touched or may have moved, you can't tell us," Zamen said.

"No, I cannot," Alarie agreed.

Amsel, 51, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related offences. He was arrested in July 2015 after packages containing bombs were mailed to his ex-wife and two law firms.

Lawyer Maria Mitousis lost her right hand and suffered other injuries when one of the bombs detonated. The other two bombs were safely detonated by police.

Shortly afterwards, Amsel was also charged in connection with a 2013 blast at his ex-wife's home.