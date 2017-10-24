The trial of accused bomber Guido Amsel began Tuesday with graphic testimony from the first police officer to arrive at the scene of an explosion that seriously injured Winnipeg lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Const. Paul Barker told court he was on patrol the morning of July 3, 2015 when he received a report of a "bomb event" at a law office at 252 River Avenue.

The front window of the building was blown out and a woman at the entrance was "waving frantically to get my attention," he said.

Inside, Barker found Mitousis on the floor, leaning against the door of her office, her hands covering her abdomen.

"There was a considerable amount of blood," Barker said, noting Mitousis had a serious injury to her throat.

Barker called for an ambulance andordered everyone out of the building except for one of Mitousis' co-workers, whom he asked tostay with her while he ran to his cruiser for a first aid kit.

Maria Mitousis, 40, lost her right hand in the blast but doctors were able to save her left. (John Einarson/CBC)

Barker said Mitousis complained her left hand was "stinging" so he lifted it to take a look. He was shocked but kept his reaction hidden from her.

"I would compare it to an empty glove. The skin was still there but the flesh and bones were gone," he said.

"She really wasn't aware of the extent of her injury yet and I wanted to maintain that."

Barker applied gauze and pressure to Mitousis's wounds until paramedics arrived minutes later. He and a paramedic then helped walk Mitousis to an ambulance.

Mitousis, 40, eventually lost her right hand in the blast but doctors were able to save her left.

2 other bombs safely detonated

Amsel, 51, was arrested in July 2015 after packages containing bombs were mailed to his ex-wife and two law firms. Two of the bombs were safely detonated but a third went off in Mitousis' hand.

Amsel is charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related offences.

Last month, Judge Tracy Lord rejected a defence motion to toss out a DNA warrant that helped secure Amsel's arrest.

He is also facing charges in connection with a December 2013 explosion at his ex-wife's home in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements. No one was injured in that incident.

The Amsels built the home together in the '90s and Iris, who owned the property, continued to live there following their divorce.

Court documents suggest Amsel and his ex-wife went through a bitter, drawn out divorce that included allegations of theft and impersonation.

According to documents, the couple married in Germany in November 1988, separated in January 2003 and divorced in August 2004.

They owned a numbered company involved in automotive repair. The couple initially split shares in the company — Amsel later bought out his ex-wife — and Amsel was ordered to pay $500 a month in child support. That payment was later changed to $583 a month starting in November 2013.

In a 2010 affidavit, Amsel accused his ex-wife of moving $3 million from the company into a secret bank account prior to their divorce being finalized. Amsel alleged that the company struggled financially until they separated, then started to make money.

Following his arrest, Amsel had trouble securing a local lawyer to defend him. Later, he unsuccessfully argued that an out-of-province judge should be brought in to hear his bail review.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal ruled there must be "serious and compelling grounds" to assign a judge from outside Manitoba, and the accused must prove "institutional bias" to disqualify an entire court.