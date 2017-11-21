Winnipeg police are looking for a man in his 20s after he groped three Health Sciences Centre employees in what they call a traumatizing attack.

The three women had parked their vehicles and were walking to work Monday morning when they were each separately attacked from behind and groped.

"These are despicable acts and our investigators are working towards identifying the person responsible for this," Const. Jay Murray said Tuesday. "I don't want to downplay the seriousness or minimize these offences.

"When I use the word despicable, I use it for a reason."

The first sexual assault happened at 7:10 a.m., followed by a second attack at 8:20 a.m. and a third at 8:45 a.m. Two of those attacks happened in a small park near the hospital between McGee and Victor streets and Notre Dame Avenue, while another happened near the hospital's parkade.

"They range in age from 21 to 44, again, I believe all three of them worked at the hospital, so I'm not sure if they would have been wearing scrubs or not, if they were nurses, but right now we believe three adult females between the age of 21 and 44."

No weapons or threats were used, Murray said.

Murray said he didn't want to give too much information about the attack as the man responsible has yet to be caught. But he said the attacks left all three women shaken.

"Traumatized — I believe all three females felt that way. Just reading reports, and when investigators talked to them, they were very shaken up and traumatized by the incident.

"These three women are going to probably remember what happened for a long time, unfortunately. It's just very tough to give you an accurate answer there without getting too far into it."

Video camera footage is being sought and will play a key role in identifying the man, he said.

Police are searching for a man in his 20s, with a thin build, wearing an army green hoodie, khaki pants and dark gloves. The major sex crimes unit is investigating.