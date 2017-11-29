Prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for a Winnipeg man who directed the live-streamed sexual abuse of a five-year-old U.S. boy over Skype.

Greg Alan Jamieson, 45, previously pleaded guilty to making child pornography, sexual interference, agreeing to or arranging a sexual offence against a child for the purposes of child exploitation, and possessing child pornography.

Jamieson "counselled the sexual abuse of a real, live little boy and was very much a party to [the abuse]," Crown attorney Katie Dojack told provincial court Judge Rocky Pollack at a day-long sentencing hearing earlier this month.

Jamieson was arrested in November 2016, five months after the administrators of an internet chat room service reported a user had uploaded an image of child pornography. Police ultimately identified the user's IP address and executed a search warrant at Jamieson's Winnipeg home.

Officers immediately found child pornography on a desktop computer associated with the accused, Dojack said.

During a subsequent forensic examination of Jamieson's computer, investigators found "disturbing communications and images located on Skype between the accused and an unknown suspect who appeared to be sexually abusing a child in his care," Dojack said.

"The chats were indicative of someone who was encouraging and requesting the sexual abuse and exploitation of a young child."

Men discussed abuse of boy via Skype

Dojack said Jamieson posed as a woman during the Skype text chats and sent the U.S. man pictures of a naked woman he purported to be himself. Dojack read extracts from a Oct. 9, 2016 chat between the two men during which they described themselves as pedophiles and discussed how they would abuse the boy.

At Jamieson's direction, the other man molested the boy. The man live-streamed the abuse.

"I wish we were neighbours," Jamieson told the man.

"I'd be over often," the other man replied. "He goes everywhere with me."

Questioned by police, Jamieson refused to disclose anything he knew about the other man or his whereabouts. Winnipeg police, in conjunction with their U.S. counterparts and the Department of Homeland Security, tracked the man's IP address to New Jersey but were unable to pinpoint an exact location, Dojack said.

'I think everyone involved lost a lot of sleep over this child and trying to rescue him.' - Crown attorney Katie Dojack

"The IP address kept changing and was being scrambled, making it virtually impossible to track them down," Dojack said.

"I think everyone involved lost a lot of sleep over this child and trying to rescue him."

In June, U.S. authorities tracked the man to Las Vegas where he was arrested and the boy was rescued.

Defence lawyer Mike Cook recommended Jamieson be sentenced to three years in prison, telling court he was remorseful and open to counselling.

Several family members and friends attended in support of Jamieson, but left court while Dojack detailed his crimes to Pollack.

Support letters provided to court said Jamieson "made a poor choice" or made "one mistake that he will overcome."

Dojack said the letters show Jamieson's supporters "don't appear to appreciate the gravity and the depravity of his actions."

Jamieson remains in custody. He will return to court for sentencing Dec. 14.