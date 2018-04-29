Winnipeg firefighters work to put out hot spots after grass fire comes too close to Transcona-area homes

Smoke can be seen near a home. (Submitted/Hayden Maines) More than 100 firefighters were called in to battle a grass fire near Dugald Road, the union representing city firefighters said Sunday afternoon.

Crews are now working to put out hot spots near Bernie Wolfe School near Dugald and Bournais Drive. The city said the fire started Sunday morning but has since been extinguished and the cause has not been determined.

United Firefighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest said 27 trucks and over 100 crew members were been sent to the grassfire.

Crews can be scene putting out hot spots near Bernie Wolfe school near Dugald Rd and Bournais Dr. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/uONFei8Bwu">pic.twitter.com/uONFei8Bwu</a> —@hollycaruk Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

To stop fires from spreading with winds above 25 km/h, the city has stopped issuing burn permits.

That includes bonfires, burning crop residues, disposing of wood and warning fires, but residential properties are exempt.

The ban will be lifted as soon as environmental conditions improve, a city spokesperson said in an email.

​Nearby, the Trans-Canada Highway from Symington Road to Navin Road was also closed because of fire concerns.