2 firefighters surrounded but escape grass fire with smoke inhalation injuries

Two firefighters had to be taken to hospital after being surrounded by a grass fire and suffering smoke inhalation.

About 20 firefighting units were sent to the blaze off St. Mary's Road, south of the Perimeter Highway near the floodway and east of Duff Roblin Provincial Park, on Wednesday afternoon.

Wind swirled the blaze and it surrounded two firefighters for a time, the city said. They escaped but were taken to Health Sciences Centre and treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Burn bans are in place in Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba due to dry spring conditions.

Winnipeg is in the midst of its driest spring in 30 years and fourth driest since 1872.