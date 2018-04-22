Grass fire burning near Brokenhead First Nation

A grass fire is burning near Brokenhead First Nation, about 50 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

East Selkirk fire chief Kevin Zacharkiw told CBC News the fire began sometime last night. The cause is unknown at this time.

The chief of the Brokenhead fire department, Ray Bear, told CBC news his crews had the fire near Highway 59 under control last night, but then the wind picked up, fanning the flames. Bear said crews once again have the fire under control, however he says "it all depends on the wind, and if it shifts on us again."

Cheyenne Prince's father is one of the people fighting the grass fire near Brokenhead. She was prepared to evacuate her house this morning. (Austin Grabish/CBC) Bear told CBC two houses were at risk, but they should be safe now that the fire is under control. There are no evacuations at this time.

Cheyenne Prince lives in Brokenhead. She was prepared to evacuate her home Sunday morning if the fires had continued to burn out of control.

She says the fire came close to her house at about 10:30 last night. "And we just kept on watching it to see if it would come closer, but then it just went [away from us] fast!"