A truck and minivan collided in a crash at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Haney Street Sunday morning in Charleswood.

A small crowd gathered and an ambulance was called to the scene of the crash, which happened before 8:20 a.m. Eastbound Grant at Haney was closed for a time.

The cause of the crash is unclear and it isn't yet known whether anyone was injured.

Overnight snowfall covered city streets and led to slippery conditions Sunday morning.