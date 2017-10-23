Two men are dead after the minivan they were in went off the highway and into trees on Sunday evening near Grandview, Man.

A 22-year-old man was driving with a 48-year-old as his passenger on Road 153 W., about 14 kilometres northwest of Grandview, when the van went off the road just after 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release. The 48-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died.

Both men were from Valley River First Nation, about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and 10 kilometres outside of Grandview.

The driver wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but the passenger was buckled up, police said.

It hasn't been determined whether alcohol was involved. The investigation continues.