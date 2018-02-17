Two people are dead after a house fire in Grand Rapids, Man., early Saturday.

Michelle Cook was one of two people in her trailer on Beardy Point Road when the blaze broke out at 1:50 a.m.

Cook's son Bobby Ballantyne says she was "kind-hearted ... a loving person who would do anything for her four children."

When RCMP arrived the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, according to a release. Officers later found two bodies inside the residence.

​Grand Rapids RCMP and a forensic team remain on scene and are investigating

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is also assisting with the investigation.

The community of about 1,700, including Misipawistik Cree Nation, is located about 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the shore of Lake Winnipeg.