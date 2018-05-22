Police seek witnesses to downtown confrontation on Friday night

Winnipeg police are seeking the public's help in finding witnesses to a downtown confrontation.

Officers noticed a group on the verge of confrontation near Graham Avenue and Hargrave Street at 11 p.m. on Friday.

The officers turned on their vehicle's air horn to make the group to disperse.

One of the men yelled out, saying someone else in the group pointed a firearm at him earlier.

Police said they found a man who was carrying a small crowbar with what appeared to be a firearm sticking out of his pocket. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The man was searched and numerous stolen identification cards in various names, a small crowbar and a black imitation plastic handgun were found, police said.

Charged in April incident

The man originally provided a fake name, but was identified by his fingerprints, police said.

In addition to 13 charges relating to possession of a weapon and possession of forged documents and identity theft on Friday, the man was charged on an outstanding warrant for his alleged involvement in an attempted stabbing on April 18 on Edmonton Street.

He's charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon in connection with the April 18 incident.

Charges connected to the Friday altercation are:

Two counts of possession of a weapon.

Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Identity theft.

Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Possession of a forged document with intent to commit an offence.

Police want anyone who saw the confrontation before officers arrived to contact them at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).