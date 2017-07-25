A retired nurse said she was shamed and denied treatment by an emergency room physician after trying to get help for severe anxiety at Winnipeg's Grace Hospital Thursday.

Mavis Swedlo, 65, went to the emergency room last week after suffering from debilitating anxiety for days.

She said she was unable to sleep or eat, her limbs felt like "jelly" and was constantly dry heaving. After a triage nurse took her vital signs, Swedlo was seen by an emergency room doctor.

"He was really snarky with me," she remembered. "He said to me, 'What do you want from me? What do you think I'm going to do for you?'"

Swedlo told him that she felt unwell, she hoped to receive a prescription for anti-anxiety medication and that, if he couldn't help her, she would like to be referred to a psychiatrist.

"He said to me, 'Your medical emergency is not my medical emergency,'" she said. The doctor then told her there was no psychiatrist at the hospital who could see her.

Swedlo said she would wait in the hospital lobby until someone was able to help her. The doctor then threatened to call security, she said.

"I just started sobbing. The triage nurse came around from her desk and put her arms around me," she said.

Doctor followed protocol, says hospital

Dr. Ramin Hamedani, chief medical officer for Winnipeg West, which includes Grace Hospital, said after reviewing her chart the care Swedlo received was "completely adequate."

Dr. Ramin Hamedani, the chief medical officer in charge of Grace Hospital said after reviewing her chart, the doctor who saw Mavis Swedlo provided adequate care. (Julianne Runne/CBC)

Still, Hamedani said he will be following up with the physician who treated her and review Swedlo's complaints.

"Every patient that comes to our site deserves and should expect compassion and respect from our physicians," he said.

Hamedani said a patient relations officer with the hospital will follow up with Swedlo to ensure that she finds the care she needs.

Emergency room doctors are supposed to refer patients who do not require admission to hospital to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's Crisis Response Centre, said Hamedani.

"The emergency room physician's assessment is to make sure obviously the patient is safe and their needs are met," he said.

"If she required any kind of a further assessment or in-patient assessment or an admission that would have been determined at the time …In this case it was felt obviously that was not required."

Struggle for mental health care

Since January, Swedlo said she has been in and out of offices including the Crisis Response Centre and two previous visits to the Grace where she met with a psychiatric nurse to little avail.

Her family doctor was able to get her an appointment with a psychologist at St. Boniface General Hospital but it is not scheduled until the end of October.

"It makes me sad to think that we don't treat mental health issues the same way that we treat physical issues," she said.

She said the Crisis Response Centre contacted her Monday to schedule an appointment with a counsellor this week but she remains doubtful.

"I need a physician who can help, maybe give me some medication," she said.

Swedlo suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from a past abusive relationship and has found little help from talk therapy or cognitive behavioural therapy.

If she continues to hit dead ends in Winnipeg, she said she plans to fly to Calgary where her son is a doctor and may help her connect with a psychiatrist there.

"If help is not available here then you need to go someplace where you can get help," she said.

Treated like a 'criminal or monster'

Bonnie Bricker said she isn't surprised to hear what happened to Swedlo. Bricker started working for the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba after becoming a mental health patient advocate to raise awareness following her son Reid's death.

"If somebody came in with a heart attack, and you gave them meds and you said to them, 'I'm so sorry, there's nothing we can do for you ... and if you try and stay we're going to escort you out by security' ... we would never do that," said Bricker.

"If this was your mom, would you be OK with saying that to her and treating her that way? Would you be satisfied with that?"

In the wake of her son Reid's death, Bonnie Bricker is advocating for mental-health care changes. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Bricker said unfortunately health professionals sometimes don't have time or don't feel like they have time to ask themselves that question. She also suggested people who don't have lived experienced with mental illness might not be equipped to help.

They could have provided someone for Swedlo to chat to, Bricker says, or allow her to leave the waiting room when she was ready.

It comes down to treating people not "like a criminal or a monster" but as human beings, Bricker added.