A cocktail dress for $20? Sale will raise funds for needy Manitoba grads

If you're in the market for a cocktail dress and have $20, Gowns for Grads has a sale for you.

The Winnipeg organization, which helps outfit grads who don't have the funds to purchase glam for their big day, is holding a pop-up sale to sell off dresses that don't quite make the grade.

Brooke Bouchard, president of the volunteer-run organization, said it has received "amazing support" in terms of donations over the past eight years that it has been operating.

"Some of these things that we've received are lovely, they're fabulous, but they're just not quite appropriate," she said.

"They're cocktail dresses that would be perfect if you're somebody's date to a graduation but maybe not if you're the graduate and you want the long formal style."

Gowns for Grads is putting 350 of those dresses, which Bouchard calls "short-style party dresses that are perfect for weddings," on the blow-out sale rack.

"It's an amazing deal. They're great dresses. They're in great shape," she said.

Sizes range from 2 to 14, plus a few in the 16-18 range. The one-day sale will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Gowns for Grads in the Exchange District — 35-A Albert Street.

The funds will be used to purchase plus-size gowns, which Bouchard says is the "greatest need."

"That's our biggest challenge every year. It's a real struggle," she said. "We're constantly, constantly looking [for larger-sized dresses]."

The organization collects donations of gowns, shoes, purses and jewelry, which are then redistributed to graduates within the province who would not otherwise be able to afford them. It started in 2009 and has grown to where it is now helping about 500 students each year.

Students in need can register with the organization and are then given an appointment.

"We call it a personal shopping experience," said Bouchard. "There's 25 students that can come at a time and a great group of volunteers to help them out, fit them head to toe.

"The girls are so incredible appreciative."