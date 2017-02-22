An energy bar made in Manitoba with ingredients grown in the province is heading down to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

GORP energy bars will be handed out to attendees of the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday in the event's celebrity luxury gifting suite.

Owner Colleen Dyck said she is extremely excited and hopes the event will raise the profile of GORP. The company sells its products across Canada but is still trying to break into the U.S. market.

The bars are made from ingredients grown on Dyck's farm in Niverville, south of Winnipeg.

"I developed it while I was training for a triathlon years ago," she said.

After sharing samples with a few of her swimmates and testing the product's shelf life over several years, the bars are now for sale at 600 stores.

"A giant boost for us was when the Winnipeg Jets started using them and then the Toronto Maple Leafs just came on which I'm super excited about," said Dyck.

Dyck said she's going to have to study up on A-listers before the Oscars to figure out who to try and get selfies with.

"I don't even know that many celebrities anymore," she said with a laugh. "I'm at that age where I'm hauling my kids everywhere, like I need to binge-watch entertainment tonight or something."