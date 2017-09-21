The Winnipeg Goldeyes are American Association champs once again.

After winning a harrowing 17-inning affair to knot the league's championship series at two games apiece Monday, the Goldeyes walloped the Wichita Wingnuts 18-2 in Wednesday's fifth and final match-up at Shaw Park to take the league's top spot for the second year in a row.

The Goldeyes opened up scoring—and never looked back—in a second inning performance that saw the hometown team score nine runs on nine hits to take an early 9-0 lead.

And the game was pretty well over from that point on.

What looked to be a capacity crowd at Shaw Park watched as the Fish continued to pile on unanswered runs—including a two-homer in the fourth—until the Wingnuts finally managed to answer back with two runs of their own in the seventh inning, bringing the score to 15-2.

The Goldeyes knocked in three more runs late in the game, and that was that.

The title win is the fourth for the Goldeyes in franchise history, and the first time the team has won a championship series in Winnipeg since 1994.