After a dramatic win on Sunday evening, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be continuing on to the American Association championship series.

The Goldeyes faced the Lincoln Saltdogs at Shaw Park and the team needed to win to keep their season going.

An exciting game filled with lead changes and the Goldeyes trailing in the bottom of the ninth inning, was finally finished with a 10-9 victory for the Winnipeg team. It also brought a win in their best-of-five divisional playoff series.

"It wasn't looking good there for awhile, but our club has been playing 27 outs all season. Until they tell us we can't play anymore, that's when we leave the field. We played it today, " Goldeyes manager Rick Forney told reporters after the game.

The Goldeyes will face the Wichita Wingnuts in the championship series starting on Wednesday night in Wichita. The Goldeyes host the third game of series on Saturday.

It will be the Goldeyes' 10th appearance in a league championship series in franchise history, the team's website said.

It will also be a rematch of sorts, with the Goldeyes downing the Wingnuts 11-4 to take the American Association Championship last year.

"Hopefully we can get the same results," Forney said.